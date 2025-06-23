WATCH: Crews battle boat fire at Chatfield State Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) has released video following a boat fire at Chatfield State Park.

According to the department, the fire involved an unoccupied boat at the North Boat Ramp on Sunday.

After their crews got it under control, SMFR says Colorado Parks and Wildlife was able to remove the boat from the water to prevent additional harm to the environment.

SMFR says no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, they said.

