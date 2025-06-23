Vape store burglar caught with 500 fentanyl pills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they confiscated 500 fentanyl pills over the weekend, after tracking down a thief who robbed a vape shop.

According to CSPD, they were called to North Academy on June 21, 2025, at 12:47 a.m. for reports of a burglary happening at a vape shop. When they arrived, the suspect had left, but they soon received a second call reporting a disturbance in the nearby area of Betty Dr. and Van Teylingen Dr. They found a man, fitting the burglar's description, and chased him down before detaining him.

Officers identified the man as Christopher Lambrite, who had multiple warrants. When arresting him, police discovered that he had approximately 500 fentanyl pills. The pills were confiscated, and Lambrite was arrested.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.