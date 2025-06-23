Rockfall mitigation continues through Wednesday on US 24 eastbound out of Cascade

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says the section of eastbound US 24 that is closed will remain closed through Wednesday, June 25, due to rockfall mitigation.

According to CDOT, drivers can expect mitigation to end by Wednesday unless weather delays occur.

CDOT says the closure runs from Rampart Terr Road (near Cascade-Chipita Park) to US 24 Business (through Manitou Springs). According to CDOT, eastbound traffic is being routed to a single lane, moving head-to-head with westbound US 24.

CDOT says mitigation will be active from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Expect delays if heading that direction, as cars are following a different traffic pattern than usual.

