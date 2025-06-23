Ouray County crews battle wildfire on Red Mountain Pass

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Ouray Volunteer Fire Department says multiple agencies have come together to fight a wildfire on Red Mountain Pass.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), US-550 is closed both northbound and southbound from milepost 87 (north of Ironton) to milepost 92 (south of Ouray).

The Ouray County Sheriff's Office said about 40 responders camped at Fellin Park in Ouray on Sunday night in preparation for another long day ahead.

As of Sunday evening, Ouray County Emergency Management said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

As for those impacted by the closure of US-550, CDOT says alternate routes can be sought via CO-62 (west out of Ridgway) and CO-145 (near Telluride and through Rico), CO-184 (between Dolores and Mancos) and US-160 (Mancos to Durango).

