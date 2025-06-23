Minjee Lee wins third career major at Women’s PGA Championship, joins rare company with victory

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Minjee Lee won her third career major at the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday, joining rare company among her fellow Australian golfers in doing so.

Lee, 29, showed remarkable to composure to clinch the title at a windy Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, closing out her victory with a 2-over 74 to win by three shots over American Auston Kim and two-time LPGA Tour winner Chanettee Wannasaen.

Sunday marked Lee’s 11th career win and her first victory on the LPGA Tour since the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship. It also means she becomes just the third Australian women’s golfer to win three majors alongside Karrie Webb (seven) and Jan Stephenson (three).

“It feels pretty amazing,” Lee said afterwards. “I feel like I really deserve this one. I put a lot of hard work into it. I feel really good.”

The four days in Frisco, Texas, were a tough outing for all participants in tricky conditions – players dealt with strong wins and high temperatures – with Lee, Kim and Wannasaen the only three players to finish under par.

Lee entered Sunday’s final round with a four-stroke lead and, although her advantage fluctuated, it never fell below two shots as she kept a firm grip on the title over the 18 holes.

She told reporters afterwards that she was aware of the scores elsewhere throughout her final round as she made sure to check every leaderboard she came across to keep up to date with what her competitors were doing.

Even when Lee had three bogeys over four holes in the front nine, none of her closest rivals could take advantage of that slip-up; Lee’s playing partner on Sunday, world No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul, finished 1-over for the day and tied for fourth.

Despite all the tough conditions and challenges from other players, remaining calm in the face of obstacles was key to her success, Lee explained afterwards.

“I just tried to be really simple out there. It was just so tough with the wind,” she said. “Some of the drives that I hit were really terrible out there, but I was able to get up and down, make bogey, not have a score that was too large to come back from.

“I think I managed myself really well out there today. I knew the 14th and 15th holes would be birdie opportunities, so just tried to stay patient and just try to make pars until those holes.”

Lee is the fourth Australian women to win the Women’s PGA Championship and now is just two wins away from the career grand slam – achieved by win the five major titles – needing the Women’s British Open and the Chevron Championship to complete the set.

She also took home $1.8 million of the record $12 million purse, which was up from $10.4 million a year ago.

Lee finished on 4-under to claim the victory in Texas, being doused in champagne on the 18th green after sealing the title.

Fellow Australian Hannah Green was one of those celebrating with Lee and is also a former winner of the Women’s PGA Championship.

She said watching her friend lift the trophy made her feel “super proud.”

“She’s come close in many majors before,” Green said. “The US (Women’s) Open probably hurt her a little bit last year (where Lee had a lead in the final round but collapsed later on), probably added some more fuel to the fire, so it’s amazing to have her name on another trophy.

“She’s obviously proved herself with her new putter. She’s putted amazing this week. I hope she’s able to enjoy it because it was a really tough week, mentally more than physically. I think all of us are pretty knackered. Super proud of her.”

