Law enforcement conduct street racing operation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they worked with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) earlier this month to target dangerous and illegal driving.

On Monday, the agency announced numbers from an organized enforcement period during which they targeted individuals engaging in street racing, speeding, or driving under the influence.

“Street racing and reckless driving continue to pose serious risks to our community,” said Adrian Vasquez, Chief of Police for CSPD, in a press release. “Our department, in partnership with EPSO and CSP, remains committed to proactive enforcement efforts aimed at reducing these dangerous behaviors and keeping our roads safe for all.”

CSPD says 54 members of staff across the three different law enforcement agencies were focused on the effort on Friday, June 6.

CSPD says in total, they made contact with 138 people. 22 were given warnings, 33 were given tickets for speeding; six of whom got tickets for speed contest/exhibition.

Police say nine people were arrested. Six of them were for driving under the influence, two for outstanding warrants, and one for felony eluding. In the felony eluding case, police say a person on a motorcycle refused to pull over for officers, but was later caught.

