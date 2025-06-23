CSPD aims to increase response time through different reporting methods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CPSD) is aiming to increase department response time by adding different crime reporting methods for non-emergency incidents.

CSPD says it is expanding its online reporting systems to include a new design that makes it easier for community members to report a wider range of non-emergency incidents online.

According to CPSD, these new eligible crimes include identity theft, break-ins to places other than your home or business, theft of money or property, theft of vehicle parts or license plates, and more.

According to CPSD, in the past, individuals might have experienced delays of several days while waiting for an officer to respond in person to take a report for non-emergency crimes. CPSD says they hope this new system will allow eligible crimes to be reported within minutes.

In addition, CPSD says they are partnering with 988, the Colorado Mental Health Hotline, to provide additional resources for those experiencing a mental health crisis. According to CPSD, 911 will now be able to transfer those in need of non-emergency mental health assistance directly to 988.

CPSD confirms that they will remain responding to active threats or physical danger; however, 988 will allow community members experiencing a non-emergent mental health crisis to connect with licensed professionals quickly.

According to CPSD, the programs will be open to the public starting tomorrow, June 23.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.