Company selected as new managing operator for historic Colorado Springs City Auditorium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announces that AVA Presents has been selected as the new managing operator for the historic city auditorium after a year-long process of finding a partner.

According to the city, AVA Presents brings decades of experience in venue management and live event production, with a proven track record of activating historic venues nationwide.

“This is an important step forward in bringing new life to one of our most beloved civic buildings," said Ryan Trujillo, deputy chief of staff for the City of Colorado Springs. “This project reflects our commitment to thoughtful downtown investment through public-private partnerships to create improved cultural investments for all residents.”

The city says the company plans to make the auditorium a dynamic, all-purpose venue that hosts concerts, festivals, community events, and cultural programming. According to AVA Presents, their goal is to restore the historic space while making it accessible, inclusive and vibrant.

“I am a Colorado Springs native and went to Palmer High, just blocks from the Auditorium, so this building holds personal meaning for me,” said Jesse Morreale, principal of AVA Presents. “We’re honored to return it to the community as a destination for arts, culture, and shared experiences, not just as a concert venue, but a creative heartbeat for downtown.”

The city tells KRDO13 that the proposed lease agreement includes:

A five-year initial term with four optional five-year renewals, allowing up to 25 years of partnership.

All capital improvement investments will be made by AVA Presents.

The City is not required to contribute any funds towards correcting deferred maintenance or to renovation and modernization of the property

Continued City ownership of the building, while AVA Presents oversees renovation, restoration, and preservation of the building, and day-to-day operations and programming once the venue is restored to operation.

A commitment to reintegrate community and cultural programming into the venue’s calendar.

