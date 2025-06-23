Colorado Senator Hickenlooper helps host Pride celebration at D.C. Kennedy Center

WASINGTON D.C., (KRDO) -- Colorado Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper co-hosted a Pride celebration and musical performance at the Kennedy Center’s Justice Forum alongside other senators on June 23.

Amongst Hickenlooper, his office says, Senators Tammy Baldwin, Elizabeth Warren, Jacky Rosen, and Brian Schatz contributed to hosting a Pride celebration and musical performance titled “Love is Love”, which was produced by acclaimed Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller, with music directed by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

According to the senators, the performance is meant to remind people that our fight for equality – and for democracy – isn’t over. It’s happening right now, all around us.

“In our darkest hours, we must continue to seek out the light,” said Hickenlooper. “Tonight, we honor the role that the freedom of expression and the theatrical arts play in continuing to expand LGBTQ rights in America.”

