Animal cruelty investigation leads to seizure of nearly 50 animals in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Nearly 50 animals have been seized from an El Paso County property after an animal cruelty investigation revealed the animals were living in "deplorable conditions," many without access to food or water.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), the department was notified of an animal welfare concern on June 6 for a property off of Boca Raton Heights, located in the Midway Ranch area of unincorporated El Paso County.

An initial investigation revealed the property had been the subject of multiple prior animal-related complaints, EPSO said.

The sheriff's office said its Specialized Patrol Unit worked with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to obtain a search warrant for the property – and on June 16, multiple departments executed the warrant.

At the scene, EPSO said authorities encountered a variety of animals living in deplorable conditions, many without access to food or water. Several dead chickens were also found on the property.

The sheriff's office said the following animals were seized due to their poor condition and lack of proper care:

2 pigs

4 goats

3 sheep

4 rabbits

1 dog

2 turkeys

6 ducks

6 quail

Over 20 chickens

A veterinarian conducted on-site evaluations of each living animal during the search warrant. Animals not requiring immediate medical intervention were left on the property, and the veterinarian "provided guidelines for their continued care," EPSO said.

EPSO said that Carlos J. Perez Morales, 28, and Clara Torres, 46, were identified as the animals' owners. Both now face multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Morales and Torres were issued a formal notice requiring them to meet all animal health and welfare standards within 10 days.

Authorities said a follow-up inspection will be conducted to verify the owners are complying with the order; if not, additional animals will be seized.

"Our partnerships with state and local agencies—including the Colorado Department of Agriculture and the Brand Inspector—are vital to protecting the well-being of both animals and our community," El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal said. "I appreciate the concerned citizens who brought this situation to our attention, and I commend our deputies for their swift and decisive response."

