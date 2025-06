COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The 103rd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is gearing up for the world-famous race up Pikes Peak.

The race is just over 12 miles long, with 156 turns in total and six divisions of racers, kicking off at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

At the start line, there is something for everyone with historic cars, lots of fan fare and live TV Cameras.