Florida Panthers parade expected to cost more than $2 million. Here’s who will pay for it.

By Alyssa Dzikowski

Florida (WFOR) — The Florida Panthers continue celebrating their massive Stanley Cup win this Sunday in Fort Lauderdale with a massive parade.

It’s estimated the parade will cost upwards of $2 million.

The hockey team plans to pay roughly 90% which is the set up and the City of Fort Lauderdale will also pitch in.

Last year, the Florida Panthers paid around the same.

The city says it will pay around $200,000 to maintain police and fire crews around the parade route.

The security bill was just under $400,000 total last year but it’s expected to be closer to $580,000 this time around because the crowd is supposed to be even larger.

