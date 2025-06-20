Trump says Harvard has acted ‘appropriately’ and deal could soon be announced

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Friday that Harvard has “acted extremely appropriately” during negotiations that could soon result in a deal, signaling a possible major shift in his administration’s efforts to target the university.

“Many people have been asking what is going on with Harvard University and their largescale improprieties that we have been addressing, looking for a solution. We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so,” Trump said in a late afternoon post to social media.

“They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right. If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be ‘mindbogglingly’ HISTORIC, and very good for our Country,” he added.

The White House, the Department of Education and Harvard did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

CNN has reported that the White House has remained open to negotiation with Harvard, with which it is embroiled in multiple lawsuits. A federal judge on Friday indefinitely blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars while legal challenges continue.

Harvard also sued the Trump administration in April over its decision to freeze federal funding and asked for an expedited final decision in the case. Oral arguments are scheduled for July 21.

The Trump administration has launched multiple investigations into the school. Efforts to target Harvard began even before Trump returned to office, with his allies arguing they were cracking down on antisemitism on campus amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said last week that the administration believes Harvard has taken steps to combat antisemitism on campus and that some progress has been made.

“We are, I think, making progress in some of the discussion, where even though they have taken a hard line, they have, for instance, replaced their head of Middle East Studies,” McMahon said during a moderated conversation with Bloomberg in Washington, DC.

Asked whether Harvard should expect additional actions from the administration, she said, “At this particular time, we’re continuing with the things we’ve already talked about.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

