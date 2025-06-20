Police warn that cracking a car window is not enough to keep pets cool in summer temps

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – With start-of-summer temps beginning to soar, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is warning Colorado pet owners that leaving your pet in a hot parked car, even for a few minutes, can be a deadly mistake.

JCSO released a video from Sunday showing a deputy responding to a dog left inside a parked car outside a King Soopers. In the footage, a bystander tells the deputy the vehicle had been there for at least 30 minutes.

A temperature check revealed it was nearly 90 degrees inside the car.

The sheriff's office said the incident was a good reminder that cracking a car window is not enough to keep your pet cool.

"On a hot day, your car can climb 30 degrees in just 10 minutes. That’s enough to put your furry friend in serious danger," JCSO said.

The sheriff’s office also emphasized that leaving pets in a hot car can lead to more than just heat-related illness or death – officers may break car windows to rescue an animal, and pet owners could face criminal charges for neglect or abuse.

"If you really love your pets, leave them at home with the AC on," JCSO said. "The only hot dogs you should see this summer are at the cookout."

If you see an animal left inside a hot vehicle this summer, officials urge you to contact your local police department, sheriff's office or local animal law enforcement team.

