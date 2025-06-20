Police say shoplifting suspect stabbed himself to death during chase

By Erin Lowrey

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — The New Orleans Police Department has launched an investigation after a man stabbed himself to death during a chase with officers in the Lower Garden District.

According to police, on Thursday, June 19, around 10:45 a.m., officers working a paid detail in the 1900 block of Tchoupitoulas Street were flagged down for a shoplifting report.

When officers found the suspect accused of shoplifting, they say the man was armed with two knives.

Police said the officers tried to intervene, but the suspect ran away.

After the officers chased the suspect, the man began stabbing himself in the neck multiple times, according to the NOPD.

The NOPD said officers deployed a taser, but were unable to stop the man from further harming himself.

Officers gave the man aid until emergency medical services arrived, according to police.

The man later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The death has been classified as a suicide, but is being investigated as an “in-custody death.”

None of the responding officers were injured.

Both the Independent Police Monitor (IPM) and the Federal Monitor were on scene to oversee and monitor the investigation.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can talk with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or sending a text message to 988, or you can chat online here.

