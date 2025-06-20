MLB hands down suspensions after tensions escalate in Dodgers-Padres series finale

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Hours after off-the-field tensions related to recent immigration crackdowns encroached on Dodger Stadium on Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers engaged in on-the-field tensions with the San Diego Padres, which led to a multitude of disciplinary actions handed down by Major League Baseball on Friday.

In the latest edition of the fierce NL West rivalry between the two clubs, a total of eight batters were hit by a pitch in a span of four games.

And in Thursday’s series finale, tensions finally boiled over to the point of no return.

As a result of the fracas, MLB announced that Padres manager Mike Shildt and pitcher Robert Suarez, along with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, were all suspended for their roles in the scuffle between the two teams late in the game.

Shildt and Roberts both got one-game suspensions and undisclosed fines for “unsportsmanlike conduct and for contributing to inciting the benches-clearing incident.”

Suarez received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for “intentionally hitting” Shohei Ohtani. The 34-year-old will appeal the suspension.

The Padres were up 5-0 going into the ninth inning when Dodgers pitcher Jack Little hit star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. in the hand with a pitch.

With Tatis down in pain, Shildt rushed the field to not only check on his player but to yell at Roberts.

Roberts ran to home plate to confront Shildt and in the midst of bumping into the opposing manager, benches of both teams left their dugouts and came onto the field.

After a tense and heated exchange, both Roberts and Shildt were ejected and play would later resume. The calm lasted a half-inning after Suarez plunked Ohtani in the shoulder.

But before both benches cleared for a second time, Ohtani played peacemaker and waved off his teammates to cool tempers down while taking first base.

San Diego went on to win 5-3 and avoided a series sweep but Shildt and Padres players were not amused with the opposing teams antics.

Shildt said he would “like to think not” when asked if Tatis was hit intentionally but remained doubtful.

“Whether it was or it wasn’t, enough is enough,” Shildt told reporters after the game. “We got a guy who’s getting X-rays right now, is one of the best players in the game, fortunately he’s on our team, and this guy has taken shots, OK?”

“… Teams that I manage don’t get into altercations like this because teams I manage don’t throw at people. But also – teams I manage don’t take anything,” Shildt said.

Roberts downplayed the accusations that the team’s pitchers would intentionally throw at Tatis, while wishing the Padres’ slugger the best.

“I didn’t feel good about Tatis — great player, good guy — getting hit,” Roberts said. “I didn’t feel good about it. And so as (Shildt) comes out, and he’s yelling at me and staring me down, that bothers me. Because, to be quite frank, that’s the last thing I wanted.”

San Diego third baseman Manny Machado fired a warning shot at the Dodgers if Tatis’ injury turns out to be serious.

“They need to set a little candle up for Tatis tomorrow, and hope that everything comes back negative,” Machado said.

After the suspensions were announced, Shildt said the “candle worked” and Tatis will be in the lineup for the team on Friday after imaging came back with the all clear despite being sore.

Roberts and Shildt will begin their suspension on Friday when the Dodgers start a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals and the Padres host the Kansas City Royals.

The two teams will face off again in mid-August at Dodger Stadium.

