Man arrested after Ohio GOP congressman says he was ‘run off the road’ and threatened

(CNN) — A man in Ohio has been arrested and charged after allegedly threatening US Republican Rep. Max Miller during an incident in which Miller says he was driven off the road, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, faces state charges related to the incident, the source said, and could also face federal charges.

US Capitol Police investigators traveled to Ohio to investigate the incident, the source added.

Reached by CNN Friday, USCP declined to comment on the matter citing safety reasons.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

