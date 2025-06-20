Law enforcement teams up to educate teens in the community

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CPSD) and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) joined forces to complete two sessions of the 2025 Teen Academy earlier this month.

According to officials, the four-day program held at Vista Ridge High School from June 2–5 and June 9–12 gave 100 students a hands-on introduction to law enforcement, highlighting the challenges and the rewards of public service.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EPCSO says the Teen Academy gave young adults the chance to engage directly with law enforcement professionals.

Officials say that interactive activities included patrol operations, SWAT/TEU, K-9, mounted units, explosive units, criminal investigations, crime labs, search and rescue, drone operations, and crisis negotiations.

Courtesy: El Paso Sheriff's Office

EPCSO confirms students could earn three college credit hours through Pikes Peak College if they completed an additional 12 hours of learning time. Officials say many who participated chose this option.

According to EPCSO, two students from each session received a $500 scholarship for top-scoring essays in their Academy experience.

“Our Teen Academy helps students gain a deeper understanding of the complex, highly detailed work done by local law enforcement,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “By allowing them to participate in realistic scenarios and observe specialized units, we hope to inspire future leaders and build lasting trust between youth and our agencies.

Students had to be between 13 and 18, live in El Paso County, be entering high school in the fall, or have graduated in 2025.

