Human remains found at Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Park Service says human remains were found in Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to officials, the remains were found late Wednesday afternoon near the Alpine Ridge Trail, near the Alpine Visitor Center.

The local coroner's office will be conducting an autopsy. As of right now, there are no details on the cause of death, identity, or how long the remains were possibly in the area.

The Alpine Visitor Center opened to the public roughly two weeks ago following a closure for the winter season.

