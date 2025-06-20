Deputies ask for public’s help identifying suspect in attempted kidnapping in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s help identifying a man involved in an attempted kidnapping of a child in eastern unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies say a white male is accused of briefly abducting a small child on Friday, June 20, who fortunately managed to escape. The attempted kidnapping happened between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. near Bradshaw Road and Highway 24, EPSO said.

The child has since been safely reunited with their family, the sheriff's office confirmed; however, the kidnapping suspect is still on the loose.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’7” tall with a thin build, short brownish-red hair, and light skin with no facial hair. The man also has visible tattoos on his arms, though not full sleeves. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue shirt and jeans, EPSO said.

Investigators say the man was last seen driving a newer-model, white, two-door pickup truck with an extended cab and a grey and red interior. The vehicle was heading eastbound on Highway 24 around the time of the incident.

EPSO is now urging anyone who may have seen the suspect or the vehicle, or who has any relevant information on this incident, to contact their non-emergency line at 719-390-5555.

