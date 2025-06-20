Congressman Crow advocates for child safety with new resolution on secure firearm storage

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Congressman Jason Crow has introduced a resolution making June 21 National Asking Saves Kids (ASK) Day. Crow says the day would highlight the importance of secure firearms storage.

Congressman Crow says the resolution would make June 21 National ASK Day, a day meant to encourage parents to ask beforehand if their children will be visiting a home with an unsecured gun.

According to Crow's team, firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens in America, with an average of 22 young Americans killed or injured as a result of a firearm every day. Officials say that nationwide, more than 4.6 million children have access to unsecured guns at home, and 85% of unintentional shooting deaths occur at home.

Additionally, Crow mentions that 75% of school shootings are due to kids having access to unsecured or unsupervised guns at home.

Officials say the date was chosen to be around the same time as the first day of summer since children and teens are out of school and will be spending more time at the homes of friends and family.

“Sadly, our Colorado community knows the pain of gun violence all too well. As a dad, I believe that parents should not have to worry about their children being a victim of gun violence,” said Congressman Crow. “I encourage parents, guardians, and caretakers to ask: ‘Is there an unlocked gun where my child plays?’ It's a simple question that could save a life. That’s why I’m introducing a resolution to remind parents that secure firearms storage can go a long way in protecting our kids.”

According to officials, the ASK Campaign was established by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2000 and is currently administered by Brady: United Against Gun Violence, an organization focused on gun safety.

