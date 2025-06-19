Pueblo woman speaks out after someone threw objects at her while driving on the highway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- A Pueblo woman is scared to drive again, after someone threw an object out of their window while driving on the interstate and shattering her windshield.

Kathy Vigil said she was running errands when all of the sudden a car cut her off threw something out their window. It's hard for Vigil to talk about what she went through.

"I thought first that maybe they had shot a gun because it was so loud and it splintered my entire windshield," said Vigil

Vigil said that on Saturday, she was merging from I-25 south from 29th Street in Pueblo when she suddenly stopped.

"Suv cut me off, right? Coming from my left side," said Vigil. "They threw a few more bottles at my windshield, so I had one directly at my face, pretty much where I was driving."

Police are investigating, but couldn't confirm what was thrown at Vigil.

The incident left her car, her body, and her mind a mess.

"I was just petrified. I was terrified," said Vigil. "I don't want to drive. I'm. I'm scared. I've been. Yeah, I've been pretty much staying home. Having my husband drive me."

Vigil did suffer multiple injuries and said it could've been worse.

"And I think the sunglasses in my eyes. Otherwise, I, you know, I probably would have went in my eyes and there was a few splinters around me. You know, here are the only things," said Vigil.

Pueblo police says this is an active investigation, if you have any information you're asked to contact them.

