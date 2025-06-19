Pueblo firefighters on scene of wildfire on major wind tower manufacturing property

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) has confirmed its crews are responding to a wildfire on the CS Wind property Thursday afternoon.

PFD said at least 3 units have been dispatched to the manufacturing plant, located at 100 Tower Road in Pueblo, to help contain the fire.

At this time, the size of the wildfire, as well as its cause, is unclear.

CS Wind expanded to Pueblo in 2023 after acquiring the Vestas Wind Tower Plant. The South Korean manufacturer says the Pueblo location is the largest wind turbine production facility in the world.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

