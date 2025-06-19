Skip to Content
News

Pueblo firefighters on scene of wildfire on major wind tower manufacturing property

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:00 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) has confirmed its crews are responding to a wildfire on the CS Wind property Thursday afternoon.

PFD said at least 3 units have been dispatched to the manufacturing plant, located at 100 Tower Road in Pueblo, to help contain the fire.

At this time, the size of the wildfire, as well as its cause, is unclear.

CS Wind expanded to Pueblo in 2023 after acquiring the Vestas Wind Tower Plant. The South Korean manufacturer says the Pueblo location is the largest wind turbine production facility in the world.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.