Power outage affecting traffic lights near Maizeland and Academy

Francis Desjardins from Pexels via Canva
Published 4:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports a power outage near Maizeland Road and North Academy Boulevard starting around 4 p.m. today, June 19.

CSPD says the power outage has affected traffic lights in the area, and no estimated repair time is available.

CSPD urges drivers to drive carefully and treat dark intersections as a four-way stop.

