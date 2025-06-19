Michigan’s 29th tornado in 2025 confirmed

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton, Heath Kalb

MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Macomb County during severe weather on Wednesday. It is Michigan’s 29th confirmed tornado in 2025.

Officials say the tornado landed near 14 Mile Road. NWS says it will complete a storm survey on Thursday.

In Fraser, which was part of a tornado warning that was issued within Macomb County, police say the storm caused “a significant amount of downed trees and branches, as well as downed power and communication lines, and moderate flooding.”

The tornado warning has since been lifted.

“The Fraser Department of Public Safety, Department of Public Works, and DTE are actively working to mitigate the damage and restore the area back to normal. There is no reported injuries during this event,” police said in a social media post. “The Fraser DPS along with the Fraser DPW thanks all Fraser residents and business owners who have volunteered their help during this emergency. Please show patience during this time as DTE is actively working to restore power in the area.”

Residents in Fraser say they are now evaluating the damage.

“I mean it was huge around and it started sucking in leaves and branches and it was like slow motion. It was so scary I started screaming like get the dogs, like phones, let’s go to the basement now,” said Katrina Irwin. “Branches and trees down on houses and powerlines, I mean it’s horrible over there.”

“Told the kids yeah we don’t have to worry about that, we’re in Michigan, we don’t really have tornadoes and all that, and ya know now it hits our street so now I can’t really tell them that anymore,” said Cody Potyczka.

This year’s number of confirmed tornadoes is now the sixth-highest, tied with the 29 tornadoes confirmed in 1991. So far, 1974 holds the top spot with 39 confirmed tornadoes, followed by 2001 with 35 confirmed tornadoes, according to CBS News Detroit’s NEXT Weather team.

A tornado warning was issued in parts of Macomb County at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday It was lifted about 12 minutes later. Officials detected a severe thunderstorm over Royal Oak, near Troy, and it moved northeast. A flash flood warning was also issued in the county until 4:45 p.m.

The West Bloomfield Township police reported flooding on northbound Orchard Lake at Pontiac Trail. Chesterfield Township Police Department reported that the Macomb County Road Commission closed Gratiot Avenue from 23 Mile Road north to the Home Depot entrance because of flooding.

