Man dead after being shot by police on University of Northern Colorado campus

GREELEY, Colo. (KRDO) – A man is dead after an altercation with Greeley police on the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) campus last night, authorities have confirmed.

According to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), at around 8:12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, a Greeley police officer attempted to pull over a car driving near the campus, as the driver had an active felony warrant for motor vehicle theft.

However, the man refused to stop his vehicle and drove away, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) reports.

Officers later found the man on foot on the UNC campus, where they attempted to arrest him on the warrant and ordered bystanders on the campus to leave the area.

According to a release from WCSO, that's when the man brandished a gun – prompting two officers to follow him and give him "loud verbal commands" to drop the weapon, as two additional officers approached the area from the opposite side.

The man, still with the gun in his hand, approached the area of the Garden Theatre, the release reads.

He then turned towards two of the officers, gun in hand. An officer reported hearing gunfire and aired on the radio that "he was being shot at," the sheriff's office said; however, WCSO said two officers on the opposite side of Garden Theatre had fired their guns.

The man was shot by the officers and also sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to WCSO.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, the Weld County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as Theodore Lee Rybus, 41.

At this time, details provided by WCSO leave it unclear whether Rybus fired at the officers, and whether he died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound or the shots fired by officers.

No one else on the campus or any responding officers were injured in the shooting, the department confirmed.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and that it will release further details as they become available.

