Danny Aitken is the Ricky Bobby of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

If you like the Pikes Peak Hill Climb and Talladega Nights, "If you ain't first, you're last."

Danny Aitken is your guy, "If you ain't first, you're last. Wooo baby," Danny Aitken's impression of Will Ferrell's character in the movie, Ricky Bobby

He lives in Pagosa Springs, but this dude has gone full Ricky Bobby, "Every time we take off, we're all full shake and bake through the window net on the car," says Aitken.

And he decked his car out accordingly, "We have the Ricky Bobby, Talladega Nights livery on it. Just because it's one of my favorite movies," says Aitken. "It is (a) pure Pikes Peak Hill Climb race car at its best. It actually was a title contender for King of the Mountain."

There's even a cougar in the car, "It worked for Ricky Bobby. Oh my god there's a cougar on me," says Aitken.

Aitken seems to know the movie all too well, "Dear Lord, three-pound, infant Jesus, in his manger, I just want to thank you for all the good sponsors and the cool refreshing blast of mountain blueberry."

And he gets to bring that energy to the Hill Climb, "It brings people together. This event is about being together and looking after each other," says Aitken.

Even better, it helps bring awareness to the PTSD foundation of America, in honor of the late Houston Tumlin, who played Walker Bobby, and later served in the military. When he makes to the summit, he has some stuff planned, "We actually have a Chrystal Gale t-shirt. Hopefully we get to the summit this year. I'm gonna put my Chrystal Gale t-shirt on when I get to the top. With no rips in it," says Aitken.