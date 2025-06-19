Border patrol finds tunnel from Tijuana to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KRDO) -- U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says they found an intricate tunnel leading from Tijuana to San Diego.

Border Patrol says the tunnel featured electrical wiring, lighting, and ventilation systems. It's believed the tunnel was used to transport large amounts of contraband.

According to the agency, the San Diego Sector Tunnel Team found the tunnel while it was still "actively under construction." Even though the tunnel was not yet complete, officials say at its current stage, it was estimated to be about 2,918 feet long. Border Patrol believes it was intended to have an exit point near a California commercial warehouse space.

Border Patrol, Homeland Security, and Mexico officials were able to locate the entrance point, which they way was at a Tijuana residence. After serving a warrant, officials say they found that the tunnel entrance had been covered up with a freshly-laid tile floor.

According to Border Patrol, there have been 95 tunnels located and decommissioned in the San Diego area since 1993.

