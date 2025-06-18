Princess of Wales pulls out of Royal Ascot

By Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales dropped out of a planned engagement at Royal Ascot at short notice on Wednesday.

Kate, 43, had been expected to join her husband Prince William as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla at the horse racing event. Racegoers were hoping to see the popular royal during the traditional carriage procession at the racecourse.

She is understood to be disappointed at missing the event in Berkshire, just outside of London, but is working to find the right balance as she returns to public duties after her cancer treatment.

Kate announced she had been diagnosed with cancer following an abdominal surgery and was in the early stages of treatment last March. She took a step back during treatment, only making rare appearances over the summer.

In September, she revealed that she had completed chemotherapy and was “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

In January, she returned to the London hospital where she was treated, meeting medical teams and speaking with patients.

Kensington Palace said at the time that the princess had wanted to show her gratitude to staff at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in Chelsea, west London, and highlight their incredible work.

Following her visit, Kate confirmed her “relief to now be in remission,” adding that she remained focused on her recovery.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she said in a social media post at the time. “I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Kate has undertaken a number of engagements in recent weeks, including attending two major events in the royal calendar, the Trooping the Colour parade in London and the Order of the Garter service in Windsor.

