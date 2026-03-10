Skip to Content
A slight cooldown for Wednesday

Published 3:15 PM

Tonight: High temperatures were in the 70s for southern Colorado, cooling down to 60s at 6 pm and 50s at 8 pm. There is still a red flag warning over Fremont County until 7 pm with gusts 20-30 mph. 20 mph gusts are possible in Colorado Springs after 5 pm.

Tomorrow: High temperatures return to normal with highs mainly in the 50s. We have increase cloud cover due to some Northerly mountain snow.

Thursday: Seasonably warm high temperatures return with most areas in the 70s and El Paso County in the high 60s. The overnight lows are mild with morning temperatures in the 40s.

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

