Hundreds show out for Western Street Breakfast in downtown Colorado Springs

Published 9:36 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hundreds gathered on Pikes Peak Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday morning to grab a plate and enjoy the annual Western Street breakfast and Range Riders Peak Ride.

The breakfast started at 5:30 a.m. to kick off the rodeo season and get people excited for the "Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo" coming up on July 8. For just $5, participants got a wooden entry token good for a full breakfast plate with pancakes, eggs and sausage. Two Blackhawk helicopters made a flyover for downtown onlookers just after 7 a.m. A live band entertained with popular cover songs before the Range Riders took off on horseback for their week-long Peak Ride at 8 a.m.

The Range Riders and their 160 horses started the peak ride with a lap around the downtown area of Colorado Springs, treating residents to a horseback parade.

Fort Carson soldiers and Air Force Airmen cooked and served breakfast. The Range Riders will donate all the entry money to military families in the local community.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

