Hundreds show out for Western Street Breakfast in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hundreds gathered on Pikes Peak Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday morning to grab a plate and enjoy the annual Western Street breakfast and Range Riders Peak Ride.

The breakfast started at 5:30 a.m. to kick off the rodeo season and get people excited for the "Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo" coming up on July 8. For just $5, participants got a wooden entry token good for a full breakfast plate with pancakes, eggs and sausage. Two Blackhawk helicopters made a flyover for downtown onlookers just after 7 a.m. A live band entertained with popular cover songs before the Range Riders took off on horseback for their week-long Peak Ride at 8 a.m.

The Range Riders and their 160 horses started the peak ride with a lap around the downtown area of Colorado Springs, treating residents to a horseback parade.

Fort Carson soldiers and Air Force Airmen cooked and served breakfast. The Range Riders will donate all the entry money to military families in the local community.