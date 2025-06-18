Humane Society of Pikes Peak says black and white animals are not getting adopted

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of Pikes Peak says their black and white animals are having trouble getting adopted. The shelter says it's not just here, they're hearing that shelter's everywhere are having this problem.

The reason why is not clear. It could be that potential pet owners want a classic Golden Retriever look, or maybe they think they're too plain. Some of the animals we're showing you have only been visited twice in one month. Some haven't had any at all.

HSPPR - Moto Moto

HSPPR says these are timeless pets that match every home or outfit aesthetic. You can help any of these animals right now.

HSPPR - Buffalo

You can adopt one of these dogs or cats into a forever home, or foster a baby puppy or kitten that needs to be bottle fed. You can even donate to HSPPR to make sure they have everything they need.