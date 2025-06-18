Colorado Springs man’s legacy honored in Pikes Peak Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two decades after his death, one Colorado Springs native is being honored during the Pikes Peak Hill Climb on Sunday, June 22.

Larry Dean Ballard passed away in the early 2000s; his widow, Frankie Ballard, is now in her 80s. She says she was motivated to find a driver this year to take his picture to the top of the mountain because she's not sure how long she will live.

Larry's dream, since he was in high school, according to Frankie, was to race to the top of Pikes Peak.

"At 16, he called me up and said, someday I'm going to race to the top of Pikes Peak. He never got to," Frankie said.

Frankie and Larry met in high school and quickly got married, had four children, and then welcomed dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"He was my everything," Frankie said.

Frankie's family then put a post out on Facebook, looking for a driver willing to take his picture up to the top when they raced this coming weekend. One driver's mechanic heard the story and connected the family with a driver who says he's honored to help the family out.

"Just the story -- you know, I met my wife in high school," Dan Novembre, of Novembre 28 Racing, said.

"A story like this - where it was always his dream - to give him a ride up on his race day is something that I can do as a tribute to him."

Dan will tape Larry's picture up next to his seat in the car on Friday for the Fan fest and will race to the top with the picture taped in, as well.

"I think this is what's going to be the last touch to get us to the top this year," Dan said.

