World’s best airline for 2025 named by Skytrax

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been a year of historic milestones for a certain Middle Eastern airline.

Just weeks after announcing the largest widebody aircraft order in Boeing’s history, Qatar Airways is celebrating another huge achievement.

The Qatar flag carrier has just been named the winner at this year’s Skytrax World Airline Awards, announced on Tuesday at the Paris Air Show.

It’s the ninth time Qatar Airways has received the honor in the 26-year history of the awards, which are known as the Oscars of the aviation world.

Setting standards

“This recognition is far more than an award, it is a celebration of the passion, precision and purpose that defines who we are as an airline,” said Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group CEO.

“To retain this title in a highly competitive and ever-evolving global industry reflects the relentless efforts across every part of the business, from the frontline to behind the scenes, the passion and commitment of our people continue to set new standards in aviation.”

Qatar was also named Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class, and Best Business Class Airline Lounge.

The awards come after the airline, established in 1993, announced that it was purchasing up to 210 widebody jets, including 130 Dreamliners, and 30 777-9s from Boeing in a historic order last month.

“These accolades reaffirm our ambition not only to lead, but to redefine what exceptional service means in aviation,” added Al-Meer.

“Whether on the ground or in the air, we strive to deliver a seamless, elevated journey that anticipates the needs of our passengers and reflects the highest standards of quality, comfort, and innovation.”

Elevated journey

Singapore Airlines, a five-time winner of World’s Best Airline award, took second place this year, also receiving the award for World’s Best Cabin Crew, along with World’s Best First Class and the Best Airline in Asia.

Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific was third, with Dubai’s Emirates airline taking fourth place, and Japan’s ANA All Nippon Airways taking fifth.

Turkish Airlines was sixth, while seventh place went to South Korea’s flag carrier Korean Air and France’s flag carrier Air France was eighth.

Finally, Japan Airlines took ninth position and China’s Hainan Airlines rounded out the top 10.

“We welcomed back a large number of previous winners and were also delighted to see new faces and airlines represented here today,” said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.

“As is indicated by so many former winning airlines being awarded again, quality consistency is clearly well recognized by customers when they vote for these airlines.”

The “wholly independent and impartial” awards, which began in 1999, saw votes gathered from surveys of around 22.3 million customers, with more than 325 airlines featured this year.

Around 500 representatives from airlines around the world attended the gala event in the restored Art Deco terminal of the original Le Bourget Airport, based at the heart of the Paris Air Show, including presidents, CEOs and airline crew.

Quality consistency

AirAsia was also among the winners, after being named the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline, an award the carrier has won year after year since 2010.

“To win the World’s Best Low Cost Airline Award for 16 years in a row is nothing short of incredible,” said Tony Fernandes, the airline’s CEO and co-founder.

“From flying just 200,000 guests in our first year to aiming to welcome our one billionth guest this year – this journey has been made possible by the unwavering support of our guests, and the tireless dedication of our incredible Allstars.”

Virgin Atlantic took the crown for the World’s Best Premium Economy Class Airlines 2025, while Thailand’s Bangkok Airways was named the World’s Best Regional Airline for the ninth year in a row.

Low-cost airline IndiGo picked up prizes for Best Airline in India / South Asia, and Best Low-Cost Airline award in the region.

And not only did Air Canada win Best Airline in North America, its Toronto Pearson Signature Suite also won the Best Business Class Lounge Dining award.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines was crowned the Best Airline in Africa for the seventh year and Turkish Airlines was named the Best Airline in Europe, as well as World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering and Best Airline in Southern Europe.

Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, took the prize for Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East.

“This award reflects the dedication of our incredible frontline team and the trust of our guests,” said Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudia Group.

“While we celebrate this milestone, our journey continues — with bold investments and a clear vision to become one of the world’s leading airlines.”

The World Top 20 Airlines In 2025

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Cathay Pacific

4. Emirates

5. ANA All Nippon Airways

6. Turkish Airlines

7. Korean Air

8. Air France

9. Japan Airlines

10. Hainan Airlines

11. Swiss Int’l Air Lines

12. EVA Air

13. British Airways

14. Qantas Airways

15. Lufthansa

16. Virgin Atlantic

17. Saudi Arabian Airlines

18. STARLUX Airlines

19. Air Canada

20. Iberia

The World’s Best Cabin Crew 2025

1. Singapore Airlines

2. ANA All Nippon Airways

3. Cathay Pacific Airways

4. Garuda Indonesia

5. EVA Air

6. Hainan Airlines

7. Japan Airlines

8. Malaysia Airlines

9. Starlux Airlines

10. Korean Air

World’s Best Low-Cost Airlines 2025

1. AirAsia

2. Scoot

3. Indigo

4. Eurowings

5. Vueling Airlines

6. Volotea

7. Transavia

8. Iberia Express

9. Flynas

10. easyJet

The World’s Best Regional Airlines 2025

1. Bangkok Airways

2. Virgin Australia

3. Porter Airlines

4. Aegean Airlines

5. Azerbaijan Airlines

6. jetBlue Airways

7. Alaska Airlines

8. Hong Kong Airlines

9. RwandAir

10. Royal Air Maroc

The World’s Cleanest Airlines 2025

1. EVA Air

2. ANA All Nippon Airways

3. Cathay Pacific Airways

4. Qatar Airways

5. Singapore Airlines

6. Hainan Airlines

7. Starlux Airlines

8. Japan Airlines

9. Korean Air

10. China Southern

