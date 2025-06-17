Pueblo hosts 2nd annual Dog Days of Summer community dog walk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - As if you need a reason to take your dog out on the town this week, Pueblo's 2nd Annual Dog Days on Summer Community Dog Walk is taking place on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk on Wednesday night.

The event, hosted by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo, promotes dog friendly amenities for locals and tourists. The walk on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, is the anchor of the week long festivities. It will be lead by Pueblo Commissioner Miles Lucero, along with his dog Noodles.

Local vendors, shelters, and pet-based organizations will have booths set up along the Riverwalk in Gateway Plaza. There will be treats for dogs and their owners, as well as information on caring for and traveling with your pets. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and active officers of animal law enforcement will also be there.

This is not a structured walk. Pets and their owners are free to walk the Riverwalk at their own pace and leisure. The event, as well as parking, is free. Dogs must be on a leash at all times.

The event takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

