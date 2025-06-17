What it is like to compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

It's quite the climb to the summit of Pikes Peak. When you arrive at the top. That's when the drivers realize only a select few from around the world can accomplish such a feat, "Oh my gosh. I'd see this race when I was a little kid and I would just see these kings, these gods. I never even thought I would ever, ever be associated or be able to compete here. And now that I'm here, it's feel like a tiny little molecule," says Lew Bouchier.

The first time you raced up Pikes Peak, what were your initial thoughts? "Just not die. It was very intimidating, you know, It was like, Whoa, if I miss this corner, I'm done," Gregoire Blachon.

The majestic views of Pikes Peak are awe-inspiring and to compete against the best the world has to offer is attractive to most drivers, "This is like being at the Olympics. I cannot believe that I can be possibly included in any of this. It's literally every single person here, in every single one of these cars. Just absolute amazing talent. And you think you're alone in it and then you get here and they understand," says Bouchier.

It's that understanding that makes the hill climb so endearing and the reason why everyone helps one another out.

"There's a little community up there so you can go to the next guy and be like, Oh, we forgot this. Oh, we have two of them. Borrow it or whatever. Everybody's friends are competing, but it's friendly for the most part," says Evan Bond, a pit crew member for Lew Bouchier.