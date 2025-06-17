New “Safe Zone” for child custody exchanges and call box at police station in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new safe exchange zone at the Canon City police station provides a secure location for the public to complete child custody exchanges and a new call box to reduce disputes.

According to CCPD, the safe zone can also be used for legal transactions, such as buying, selling, or trading items with people you may not know. CCPD says they hope this will reduce fraudulent transactions, thefts, robberies, and violent disputes.

Chief Schick mentions that although this is an additional safety opportunity for the community, it is crucial that individuals still exercise caution and involve the police when needed.

CCPD says a new call box will be featured outside the police station, allowing people to quickly access dispatch by pushing a button outside regular business hours.

