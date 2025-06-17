Humane Society gives tips on how to protect pets as temperatures rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As temperatures rise, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) encourages pet owners to take the correct steps to keep their animals safe from the dangers of extreme heat.

According to HSPPR, a mild temperature day can still cause a parked car's interior to skyrocket within minutes. Officials say on a 75-degree day, the interior of a vehicle can be higher than 100 degrees within 20 minutes, even when windows are cracked.

HSPPR says pets left in a hot car are at risk of heat stroke, organ failure, brain damage, or even death.

According to officials, if you see a pet left in a hot car:

Contact HSPPR at 719-473-1741 (option one for Animal Law Enforcement) or police dispatch immediately.

If the animal is unconscious or in visible distress, call 9-1-1.

If a pet shows signs of overheating, HSPPR says to:

Move the animal to a cooler area out of direct sunlight.

Offer cool (not cold) water to drink.

Use cool water on the pet’s body to gradually lower its temperature.

Call your veterinarian right away.

According to officials, the hot pavement is another animal risk as the heat rises. HSPPR says that while owners enjoy taking dogs on walks during the summer, the pavement can be hot enough to burn paws in less than a minute.

HSPPR says to follow these tips to protect your pet's paws:

Use the 7-second rule: place the back of your hand on the pavement for seven seconds. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your pet.

Walk during cooler times of day, such as early morning or evening.

Stick to grass, dirt paths, or shaded sidewalks.

Contact your veterinarian if you suspect your pet has burned their paws.

For more information, visit www.hsppr.org.

