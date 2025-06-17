Highway 50 closed for hours after tire explodes, tractor trailer catches fire in Chaffee County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Highway 50 was shut down for about three hours Monday evening as crews worked to extinguish a dramatic tractor-trailer fire near Monarch Pass.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said that at around 8:30 p.m. on June 16, it received a call reporting an 18-wheel tractor trailer on fire near mile marker 209 on Highway 50, just west of Maysville.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the truck fully engulfed in flames, CCSO said.

The truck's driver, 45-year-old Charles Metoyer from Houston, Texas, told deputies he was heading eastbound en route to New Mexico, carrying a shipment of eggs, when he heard what sounded like one of his tires exploding.

After pulling the tractor trailer over to the side of the road, Metoyer said he discovered the vehicle was on fire. He told deputies he had attempted to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers he had on hand, but was forced to retreat as the fire rapidly consumed the cab.

Courtesy: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including Colorado State Patrol, Chaffee County Fire, Salida Fire Department and the Colorado Department of Transportation, worked to quickly extinguish the fire before it could spread to the nearby forest.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

Highway 50 remained closed for about three hours while crews worked to fully extinguish the fire and clear the scene. CCSO said a heavy amount of smoke remained visible throughout the area for hours.

