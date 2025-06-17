Five people taken to the hospital after shuttle bus crash near DIA

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash involving a shuttle bus has landed several people in the hospital, according to our partners at 9News in Denver.

Denver Police told 9News that the crash involved the shuttle bus and another vehicle near Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Police say six people were on the bus, five of them were taken to the hospital, and at least one had serious injuries.

Photos show the shuttle bus flipped on its side at the scene of the crash at East 71st Avenue and Jackson Gap Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

