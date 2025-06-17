Early results show Colorado Springs residents overwhelmingly reject Karman Line Annexation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The first batch of election results is in for the Colorado Springs special election deciding the fate of the controversial Karman Line Annexation – and early numbers show voters are overwhelmingly voting against the ordinance.

The Karman Line Annexation encompasses an area of over 1,800 acres and would create 6,500 varied housing units between the Banning Lewis Ranch Development and Schriever Space Force Base.

The single-issue ballot asked residents: "Shall the voters approve Ordinance 25-16, concerning annexing that area known as Karman Line Addition No. 6 consisting of 1,876.24 acres located near northwest of the Bradley Road and Curtis Road intersection into the City of Colorado Springs."

Colorado Springs residents had until 7 p.m. on June 17 to hand in their ballots.

As of 7:05 p.m., the city reports that 75,778 ballots have been counted, with more than 61,900 voters – over 81% – opposing the ordinance. Just 13,878 have voted in favor.

This article will be updated as more ballots are counted. To learn more about the Karman Line Annexation and the controversy it has sparked since its inception, click here.

