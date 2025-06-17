One of four detainees who escaped from Newark immigration detention center remains at large

By Zoe Sottile, Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — One detainee who escaped from a Newark, New Jersey, immigration detention center remains at large Tuesday, with three of the four other escapees now recaptured, according to the FBI.

The four men escaped from Delaney Hall, a privately-owned detention facility with 1,000 beds, on Thursday. They broke out by “kicking through an interior wall,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a post on X.

The FBI tells CNN that Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada, and Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes are back in federal custody.

FBI Newark posted a wanted flier Tuesday for the remaining detainee, Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon. The bureau is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Pineda-Mogollon.

All four escapees had been arrested on criminal charges, according to a previous news release from DHS and the FBI.

Pineda-Mogollon, a Colombian national, was arrested in April for petit larceny and arrested last month for residential burglary, conspiracy residential burglary, and possession of burglary tools, according to the release.

It’s unclear if any of the men have retained legal representation. All four also face federal charges of escape from the custody of an institution or officer, according to the FBI Newark’s poster.

Delaney Hall has been the center of repeated protests since it opened in May. Both a sitting congresswoman – Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver – and Baraka were arrested during protests there. Charges against Baraka were dropped, while McIver was indicted on charges of forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers; the congresswoman says the charges are baseless.

Thursday’s escape happened after “chronic food shortages, undrinkable water, crumbling mesh walls, and inadequate staffing” caused “chaos,” according to Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice. She previously told CNN that unrest began after the detainees had been fed insufficient lunch after going more than 20 hours without food.

DHS has said “there has been no widespread unrest” at the facility.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information.

This story has been updated with additional details.

