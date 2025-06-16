U.S. Northern Command enforces additional security measures ‘based on world events’

WASHINGTON (KRDO) -- U.S. Northern Command says that they have directed military installations across the continental United States and Alaska to enforce additional security measures due to "world events."

That being said, U.S. Northern Command says that they are not aware of any specific threats to installations.

Employees and visitors to military installations should expect to see more security measures and possibly face longer wait times to get on base.

Meanwhile, the Air Force Academy (USAFA) has also announced changes to their own security protocol. On Saturday, the academy announced that all visitors must use the south gate entrance. Visitors who try to use the north gate will be redirected to the south gate, officials said. General visitors not sponsored by an organization are not authorized to visit, the USAFA said.

Department of Defense (DOD) ID cardholders are encouraged to use the north gate to enter. The Santa Fe Trail is closed to all personnel for the portion that crosses the Air Force Academy installation.

