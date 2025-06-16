Safeway workers hit the picket lines in southern Colorado, union leaders say more strikes likely

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Safeway and Albertsons employees across Colorado hit the picket lines this weekend, protesting what they say are unfair labor practices.

The strikes began on June 15 at limited locations across Colorado, including in Pueblo, Fountain, Estes Park and a distribution center in Denver – but union leaders say this is only the beginning.

Those leaders voted to begin the limited strike after Safeway rejected their final contract offer on Friday.

Union UFCW Local 7 said Safeway and Albertsons workers in Colorado have been in contract talks for over seven months. According to the union, in the past few weeks, workers in 15 cities voted overwhelmingly—99% in favor—to strike, citing stalled negotiations, staffing shortages, and wage freezes.

Kim Cordova, the president of UFCW Local 7, says Safeway has not been willing to negotiate.

"We still haven't been able to reach a contract because both of these companies are trying to squeeze workers, our retirees, and hurt our customers," Cordova said. "And so we're gonna continue to grow this strike until Safeway comes back to the table and negotiates in good faith."

In a statement, a UFCW Local 7 spokesperson said the limited beginning to the strike is intended to raise public awareness of workers’ concerns while reducing "the hardship on shoppers and workers alike that result from a widespread strike."

However, Cordova said that the strike will more than likely keep growing, with workers at Safeway locations across the state expected to vote to authorize a strike this week – including in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland and Longmont.

On Sunday, Safeway released the following statement regarding the strikes:

"Safeway in Colorado remains committed to productive discussions with UFCW Local 7. We respect the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to achieve an agreement. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and fostering a positive working environment for our associates. All Safeway and Albertsons stores in Colorado are open and ready to continue serving our communities."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.