Rockfall mitigation closes section of US 24 eastbound out of Cascade, causing reroute
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that a section of eastbound US 24 will close throughout Monday due to rockfall mitigation.
According to CDOT, the closure runs from Rampart Terr Road (near Cascade-Chipita Park) to US 24 Business (through Manitou Springs).
CDOT says eastbound traffic is being routed to a single lane, moving head-to-head with westbound US 24.
CDOT says the closure is running from 9 a.m. on Monday, June 16, to 3 p.m. that same day.
Expect delays if heading that direction as cars are following a different traffic pattern than usual.