Rockfall mitigation closes section of US 24 eastbound out of Cascade, causing reroute

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that a section of eastbound US 24 will close throughout Monday due to rockfall mitigation.

According to CDOT, the closure runs from Rampart Terr Road (near Cascade-Chipita Park) to US 24 Business (through Manitou Springs).

CDOT says eastbound traffic is being routed to a single lane, moving head-to-head with westbound US 24.

Map courtesy of CDOT

CDOT says the closure is running from 9 a.m. on Monday, June 16, to 3 p.m. that same day.

Expect delays if heading that direction as cars are following a different traffic pattern than usual.