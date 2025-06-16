Private gardens in Pueblo to open to the public this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Garden Conservancy says the public will get a rare opportunity to walk around ordinarily private gardens this weekend.

The non-profit has partnered with the owners of two different private properties to showcase their gardens and raise money for the Garden Conservancy and Keep Pueblo Beautiful.

Each garden is $5 for members to visit, and $10 for the general public. This event is on Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for registered guests. Tickets can be purchased here.

According to officials, the two gardens are the Sage Queen and the KnappHaus Garden, each open for one day only.

Below are the descriptions of each garden provided by the Garden Conservancy.

Sage Queen Garden. This garden, cultivated over 10 years, showcases a harmonious blend of water-wise pollinator plants, a food forest, and a thriving vegetable garden. This 14-acre space is dedicated to both growing food and providing native habitat. It features 17 fruit trees, raised vegetable beds, a berry patch, and a monarch waystation. Over 1,000 flowering bulbs add seasonal beauty, while lawn areas have been converted to beneficial cover crops. Visitors can also enjoy a monarch-rearing exhibit, often with caterpillars, chrysalides, and even emerging butterflies.

KnappHaus. This 6-year-old garden was designed, installed, and maintained by the homeowner, a landscape architect. Surrounding a historic home, the 7,500 sq. ft. space features diverse microclimates supporting a variety of hardy Colorado plants, all marked with zinc labels. The southeast front garden boasts magnolias, hydrangeas, and boxwood, transitioning to a northeast corner of native xeric plants. Rain chains and a porch swing add artistic function. The backyard, accessed through the east gate, reveals a lawn, perennial beds, and a duck pond. A custom granite fountain and birdbath serve as a focal point. A brick patio offers dining and a fire pit, while a chicken coop and run are neatly tucked away. Beyond, a DIY kitchen under a pergola, a greenhouse, and seven raised vegetable beds enhance the space. A mural provides a colorful backdrop for succulent collections, overwintered in the heated greenhouse. The north gate features hops, blackberries, and a cherry tree, while the alley garden showcases a xeric design with junipers, sumac, and yuccas.

In addition, the Garden Conservancy is inviting visitors to join guided tours of the gardens along the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo called "Roses on the River."

Officials say the tour will showcase larger gardens on the Riverwalk and include a presentation by the Riverwalk Rose Society, which will discuss its activities, rose varieties, and tips for growing roses in a semi-arid, high plains climate.