Man found guilty on all charges after random stabbings in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The man accused of randomly stabbing two people in downtown Colorado Springs a year ago has been found guilty on all charges.

35-year-old Tommy Lavery was at the center of the May KRDO13 special report, Stabbed at Random.

According to arrest records, Lavery was homeless and living out of his car when he began "targeting citizens in the downtown area of Colorado Springs and stabbing them.”

Prosecutors say the first stabbing happened on June 9, 2024, outside of Gasoline Alley, a popular bar in downtown Colorado Springs.

The victim, Steven Waun, testified in court last Tuesday, where he said he'd never met Lavery before and the stabbing was completely out of the blue.

Prosecutors say just 11 days later, Lavery stabbed another man, David Brookins, near the same downtown location.

In court, Brookins said he was out bar-hopping with friends when he was stabbed while waiting for a light to change at Cimarron and Tejon.

Brookins lost a kidney as a result of the attack and nearly died from internal bleeding. It took exploratory surgery to save his life.

He wasn't the only one randomly targeted that night – during the trial, one of Brookins’ friends who was with him that night testified that Lavery had lunged at him as well before he had managed to step back.

The two stabbings, along with the additional stabbing attempt, led a court to charge Lavery with three counts of attempted murder and assault on Monday.

His sentencing is now scheduled for August 28.

