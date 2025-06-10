Stab wounds, security camera footage revealed in El Paso County court trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The second day of trial wrapped just before 4 p.m. Tuesday for the man accused of randomly stabbing two different people in downtown Colorado Springs.

Tommy Lavery faces three counts of attempted murder for the stabbings, which were at the center of a May KRDO13 special report, Stabbed at Random.

Today, his alleged victims took the stand.

The first stabbing took place exactly a year ago yesterday, June 9, 2024, right outside of Gasoline Alley, a popular bar in downtown Colorado Springs.

Today, Stephen Waun, the victim in that stabbing, told the court he was in the bar drinking and had stepped outside with a friend when a man ran up and stabbed him in his side. He says he'd never met the man before and that the stabbing came completely out of the blue.

It's the same thing that David Brookins said happened to him, only 11 days later, while he was downtown with a group of friends, waiting for a light to change at Cimarron and Tejon.

In the courtroom, jurors were shown scars and pictures of two different stab wounds. Waun stood up and lifted his shirt during the trial to show the jury the scar left behind from his stab wound, along with the scarring on his stomach from surgery following the attack.

David Brookins lost his kidney in the attack and nearly died. His doctor, who performed emergency surgery, testified in the trial that a large portion of Brookins' kidney was lacerated. She said his kidney was about four to five inches deep, meaning the wound penetrated that far. The doctor explained how he was bleeding internally and needed two units of blood transfusions.

KRDO13 spoke with his mother about what it was like enduring the trial on Tuesday and seeing security camera footage from the incident.

"The moment before something happened, you know, they're whole – not missing a kidney, you know, they're fine. And then, it's like in two seconds, he'll be changed forever. [It was] very hard to watch," explained Tina Brookins.

KRDO13 was not allowed to record in the courtroom, but Lavery had clean-cut hair and a shorter beard, and seemed stiff and tense during the trial.

We asked the defense for an interview, and they declined to comment.

Lavery will be back in court on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.