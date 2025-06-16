Man found dead on Pikes Peak after solo hike, family says he reached the summit before fatal fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A man who traveled to Colorado from out of state – specifically to climb America’s Mountain – has been found dead, according to his family.

Russell Hardy’s relatives tell KRDO13 he died after taking a bad fall during his descent from the summit of Pikes Peak.

They believe he made it to the top, but ran into severe weather on his way down.

Through tears, Hardy’s family shared with KRDO13 that they’re experiencing mixed feelings – devastated that he never made it home, but also deeply proud that he accomplished what he set out to do.

Hardy was in town from New Hampshire on June 10, and was last seen hiking alone on Pikes Peak. He was expected to return home from his hiking trip on June 12, but his family said he never made it home.

Loved ones reported him missing on Friday, June 13, after repeated calls went unanswered. It triggered a large-scale search effort led by Search and Rescue teams from El Paso and Teller Counties, with family members flying in from New Hampshire to help.

On Monday, Hardy’s relatives told KRDO13 his body was found. They say he slipped on snow and fell during his descent after reaching the summit. While the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has not yet officially confirmed his identity, the family says there is no doubt it’s him.

They’re now speaking out to share their grief and gratitude.

"Every Thursday, he was at my house," said Kristy Hardy, Russell’s niece. "And he would always be like, ‘I gotta leave early so I can go climb this mountain,’ because I’m preparing for Pikes Peak. So he’s been super excited about it for over a month."

According to the family, Russell had trained for weeks and was caught in a thunderstorm on his way down the mountain. They believe he lost his footing on the snowy slope, leading to a tragic, uncontrollable fall.

They say he passed doing something he truly loved.

The family is now thanking the search and rescue teams from Teller and El Paso Counties - as well as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office - for their tireless efforts and late-night communication throughout the search.

The family says they find peace in knowing he made it to the top - something he worked so hard to achieve.

They're now asking for privacy as they remain in Colorado to work with authorities and bring Russell home.

KRDO13 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as the sheriff’s office completes its investigation and confirms the identity of the man found.

