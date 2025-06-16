Man arrested after Custer County deputies say he pointed a gun at people during Flag Day Rally

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Custer County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at people who were attending a Flag Day Rally near the Sangre De Cristo Sentinel Newspaper offices.

The sheriff's office says the rally was on Saturday, June 14. Around 11:49 that morning, the department says they received a report of a man in a red Jeep who reportedly pointed a pistol at people.

Deputies say the Jeep was immediately located, and they started a "high-risk traffic stop" about four miles south of Westcliffe.

The sheriff's office says the driver, identified as 30-year-old Brett David Tuthill, was taken into custody.

According to the department, Tuthill faces charges for menacing, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

